Kenya: High Court to Hear Petition On Nomad Energy Limited Liquidation

Nairobi — The Nairobi High Court is set to hear a petition for the liquidation of Nomad Energy Limited in October this year, following a three-year delay.

The petition was presented before the High Court of Kenya, Milimani Law Courts Nairobi, by Kopo Kopo Inc., c/o Rilani Advocates, on November 13, 2020.

In a notice dated July 1st, 2024, the court said that the petition would be heard by the High Court's Commercial and Tax Division before Justice Sifuna Nixon on October 28th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

"NOTICE is given that a petition for the insolvency/liquidation of the above-named company by the High Court of Kenya at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, was on the 13th of November 2020, presented to the said Court by Kopo Kopo Inc.(Cr.). c/o Rilani Advocates LLP, suite A6, 1st-floor Riara Centre, Rirar Road, p.o Box 25518-00100, NAIROBI," the notice stated.

Furthermore, the court has alerted that any creditor or contributor of the company that may desire to support or oppose the making of an order on the petition should give a notice to the petitioner's advocate not later than 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon before the petition is to be heard and appear.

"In person, or by his advocate, for that purpose, and a copy of the petition will be furnished by the under-designed to any creditor to contribute of the said company requiring such copy on payment of the regulated charge for the same," it stated.