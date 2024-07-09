South Africa: Tmo Decisions in First Test Accurate, Says Bok Refereeing Consultant Jaco Peyper

Ireland were unhappy with several crucial decisions that went against them in the first Test against South Africa. The Boks won 27-20.

With simmering dissatisfaction over two massive moments that went against Ireland in the first Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, former Test referee Jaco Peyper publicly backed the protocols and the match officials.

Ireland had one try chalked up after wing James Lowe raced 60m to dot down during the Boks 27-20 win.

Television Match Official (TMO) Ben Whitehouse made the call, alerting referee Luke Pearce to something suspicious at the ruck from which the ball emerged. After a review, the officials ruled that Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher illegally kicked the ball out of the ruck while off his feet, which led to Lowe's score.

As a result, the try was disallowed.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said after the match that they "would follow the proper channels" in seeking clarification on the incident.

Asked if he was aggrieved by the TMO calls, Farrell was diplomatic.

"Well, it's not for me to say, is it? I saw quite a few of them live

and I had a dubious thought about it, but that's life, isn't it?" Farrell said.

"We'll go through the right channels and make sure we do things properly. You'll make of it what you want. We have to...