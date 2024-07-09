Rwanda: Introducing Maltona: the New Refreshing Non-Alcoholic Beverage for Everyone

Skol Brewery Ltd is excited to announce the launch of Maltona, a new non-alcoholic malted beverage hitting shelves everywhere now. Crafted with premium natural ingredients, Maltona offers a high-quality drink experience for everyone.

The Maltona team was at Car Free Zone this Monday to give a taste of this new drink to passerby going for lunch. First time tasters were impressed by the great taste of Maltona and its truly premium look, featuring a blend of modern and African patterns. Maltona will without a doubt become a summer hit, perfect with meals at lunchtime, to cool off on hot days, or for a quick boost in the afternoon.

Marie-Paule Niwemfura, Skol Brewery Marketing Manager said: "We are thrilled to launch Maltona, a non-alcoholic beverage that exemplifies our dedication to quality and innovation. Maltona's natural ingredients and refreshing taste make it a go-to choice for those seeking a flavorful beverage without alcohol."

"UBURYOHE BUMARA INYOTA" is the theme of the new Maltona campaign being launched nationwide. Enjoy Maltona Cold and discover your new favorite drink.

Maltona is sold in crates of 24x33cl bottles, priced at RWF 600 per bottle.

For more information and to keep up with Maltona's activities, visit @Maltonarw on Instagram and Facebook.