Sudan: CAF Officially Approves Participation of Three Sudanese Clubs in Its Competitions

Port Sudan — After the great effort made by the Sudanese Football Association and the moves of its Chairman, Dr. Moatasim Jaafar Sir Al-Khatm, member of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the African Football Confederation officially agreed Monday upon the participation of the Sudanese trio Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal in the Champions League, and Al-Wadi Nyala in the Confederation after the endorsement of the Club Competitions Licensing Committee and its approval of the Sudanese Super League, which was held in Tanzania.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Football Association, Osama Atta Al-Mannan, affirmed that the Sudanese clubs will not face any difficulties in participating in the CAF Champions League and Confederation League competitions this season, praising the efforts of the Sudanese Football Association and its Chairman, Dr. Moatasim Jaafar, in concluding the file by approving the clubs' participation according to the Sudanese Super League. BH/BH