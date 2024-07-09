Sudan: CAF Officially Approves Participation of Three Sudanese Clubs in Its Competitions

8 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — After the great effort made by the Sudanese Football Association and the moves of its Chairman, Dr. Moatasim Jaafar Sir Al-Khatm, member of the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the African Football Confederation officially agreed Monday upon the participation of the Sudanese trio Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal in the Champions League, and Al-Wadi Nyala in the Confederation after the endorsement of the Club Competitions Licensing Committee and its approval of the Sudanese Super League, which was held in Tanzania.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Sudanese Football Association, Osama Atta Al-Mannan, affirmed that the Sudanese clubs will not face any difficulties in participating in the CAF Champions League and Confederation League competitions this season, praising the efforts of the Sudanese Football Association and its Chairman, Dr. Moatasim Jaafar, in concluding the file by approving the clubs' participation according to the Sudanese Super League. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.