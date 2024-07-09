Ethiopia: 'Ethiopia's Diplomatic Ties With Neighboring Nations Are On the Biases of Lasting Interests, ' - PM Abiy Ahmed (Phd)

Among the questions presented to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed when he was attending the 36th regular session of the House of Representatives were those which related to Ethiopia's diplomatic stature particularly regarding sub-regional issues and controversies. The premier began by underlining that Ethiopia's desire and stance is that it wants to live in peace with all neighboring countries. It has never had any intentions of resorting to conflict with any of its neighbors even when there could be misunderstandings or issues that could potentially give rise to controversies or disputes.

According to the premier, Ethiopia always believes in peaceful talks around a table and negotiations to clear controversial matters. He said that, his government regards Ethiopia's neighbors as brothers and sisters and hence not as just neighbors. Ethiopia intends to not only live as close friends and brothers but also come together, stand together and get our countries richer through close cooperation exchanging close commercial and trade relations so that if we stand in unison we could have more power and more voice in the international sphere.

Abiy has noted that, there are so many things that we share and we must capitalize on solidifying our economies by undertaking projects that would benefit all of us. For instance, we cannot say that Ethiopia and Sudan are two separate countries; the same can we say of Somalis as there are millions of ethnic Somalis living on both sides of our borders. Sudan is a country that has done us so many favors over the years because Ethiopians get the first safe haven when they have problems for any number of reasons. They all go to Sudan where they have always been accepted with open arms and with warmth.

Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have lived in Sudan in search of shelter when they had political problems and fear for their freedom or life at home and flee from these threats. Sudan has never closed its doors to them. Sudan is the second home for Ethiopians and vice versa. The same can be said of the Sudanese who have come to Ethiopia as refugees or in search of a new life in Ethiopia particularly those who live near the border of Ethiopia. Exchanges of goods and merchandizes are usual between these two communities on the border.

Now good roads have been constructed to connect more the two nations for a closer exchange of people-to-people relations. What is sad in Sudan now is that due to a misunderstanding between two generals the country has descended into an abyss from which it is toiling to come out, and the longer this conflict lasts the more damage it causes to the people of Sudan including total disintegration Ethiopia cannot watch these sad developments in indifference because it Ethiopia has a stake in matters that affect Sudan negatively because Sudan is a brotherly country. For instance, when the Sudanese army tried to occupy by force an area along the disputed border, Ethiopia did not choose to get into a war to try and restore the status quo ante and return the disputed areas under its control.

It is worth noting here that Ethiopia has a huge army and it would not have been impossible to engage in armed hostilities with the Sudanese army but it is not in the interest of Ethiopia to rush to a war every time there are disputes or misunderstandings for any number of reasons or misperceptions. Ethiopia believes firmly that any dispute between us and our neighbors could always be settled with talks and not by engaging in vicious armed conflicts. An armed intervention could be exercised only as self-defense from attacks, threatening inviolable sovereign rights. Hence, when a Sudanese garrison took advantage of the absence of the Ethiopian army as it was moved to north Ethiopia where a conflict was underway, Ethiopia did not choose to engage in an immediate exchange of hostilities but has been insisting on a call to settle the issue peacefully. It realizes that any attempt to settle such disputes by force does not guarantee lasting peace. There would always be an aggrieved party which may feel treated unjustly and resort once again to armed violence.

A win in a battle between two sisterly countries can never be complete to settle the issue once and for all because the coming generation may try again to undo what had been presumably settled. There would always linger the thought that it was forcefully robbed of its land. This would give birth to a vicious circle of conflict that would serve no one but others who seek the destabilization and debilitation of both countries in the fight. This scenario may apply to Sudan and Ethiopia. We should not forget that there are forces which are politically motivated to take advantage of a war between Ethiopia and Sudan. But this is not part of the diplomatic policy of Ethiopia.

Of course, every diplomatic move of Ethiopia is based on the long-standing national interest, first and foremost. Hence it always tries to exhaust all avenues of peace and negotiations before deciding to recourse to the last resort. The prime minister told parliament that there is always the need to stay calm and sober and try to have the time to think with a certain vision for our respective countries and never destroy the bond we have enjoyed for decades. Besides we should refrain from leaving a legacy of conflict-ridden region and bury a time bomb for the coming generation. Like it or not, we are destined to live together because we are very close countries with thousands of kilometers of common border.

What we need to do instead is stand together to resist geopolitical economic and even cultural pressures and challenges that come from abroad. That may lead us to undesirable action. Our futures are intertwined and at a time when Europe for instance has decided to come together to settle their tragic past of wars and conflicts, we are keeping ourselves busy by thinking of wars and conflicts among neighbors and brothers. What would be smart is to have all the advantages of standing together to cope with the pressure of the big powers and have a united voice. The idea of forming the United States of Africa based on our vision of the African Union 2063 is not a fantasy but a reality if we avoid needless controversies and conflicts. Ethiopia and Sudan or Ethiopia and Somalia cannot go to war between themselves.

The premier said that, Ethiopia would and should do everything within its capacity to bring together the two warring factions in Sudan around a table and engage in peace talks to stop the conflict and save Sudan before it reaches a critical point of no return. Ethiopia is not partisan in this civil conflict but it realizes that it is its responsibility and in its best national interest to see that peace is restored with an immediate cessation of hostilities without any preconditions that would prolong the conflict. No responsible nation can keep itself warm by using the fire that is raging on its border. Other countries may not have the interests that Ethiopia has in Sudan. Ethiopia exports power to Sudan but it has continued to do so even when they were not in a position to pay the service due to the ongoing conflict. It does not want to harm the brothers in Sudan while in difficulty, the premier underlined.

The same story can be referred to in the case of Somalia. Everyone knows that Ethiopian troops have been engaged in the armed defense of Somalia to help it fight and beat the terrorists that were a sovereignty threat to Somalia. So many Ethiopians have sacrificed their lives and after having done all that Ethiopia cannot be accused of trying to divide Somalia and do it harm just because Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding for access to sea along the coast of Somaliland. Ethiopia is a large economy with more than 120 million people and it needs access to sea by all means.

This close relationship between Somaliland and Ethiopia has not been sealed to harm any country in the neighborhood and least of all Somalia. Our relations with Somaliland have been going on for years and the same is true of other countries which come even from far away and have engagements of all kinds without the issue of recognition being brought to the fore. It is up to the people of Somalia both in the Republic and in Somaliland to settle the issue in a friendly manner. It was sad to see the attempts of Somalia to accuse Ethiopia of trying to undermine the sovereignty and integrity of Somalis just because it has continued to have close relations with its neighbors.

Ethiopia has reiterated its good intentions with all neighbors and its diplomatic principles are based on mutual benefit and peaceful cohabitation. There is no reason to engage in warfare or pose threats against neighbors because there is always time to talk and settle issues whatever nature they might be. There are no winners in any war because the destruction and loss of lives that occur due to a war between close neighbors and brothers is always devastating and never worth all that pain. Such conflicts instead open the doors of the conflicting countries to enemies and rivals or anyone who tries to fish in the troubled waters. Some try to benefit from wars because they may sell arms and ammunition to warring parties or try to raise their influence on these nations. At times they may even have neocolonial intentions by presenting themselves as saviors and this is harmful to both parties.

The premier elaborated that, Ethiopia's diplomatic stance and principles are based on peace and mutual benefits between states wherever they may be. The bond between neighbors such as Somalia and Sudan is particularly strong and the same idea applies to Djibouti, Kenya and Eritrea. Ethiopia believes that only if we stand together can we eradicate poverty by enlarging our close relations peacefully and thinking of the future. Ethiopia knows because it has experienced it. Wars are only destructive and to be avoided at all costs.

The conflict in Sudan is a huge worry and loss to all its neighbors and even if the international community may tend to sideline it out of its priorities, we close brothers of Sudan must do our part to halt the hostilities immediately without preconditions and help to table negotiations of peace talks. Just as the conflict in the north of Ethiopia ended with the peace talks held in Pretoria, a similar arrangement must be made and implemented before it is too late. The fact that the hostilities were carried out in the most important cities of Sudan has worsened the damage and the losses have been staggering. Every country should avoid such catastrophes and be brave enough to always resort to peace talks. There may not be the conditions to have or reach total or perfect peace but it is always preferable to any kind of peace rather to a raging and seemingly endless war.