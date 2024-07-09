Ethiopia: Local Manufacturing Industry Boosts Capacity With Smart Poles Production

ADDIS ABABA — The production of smart poles marks a significant milestone for Ethiopia's local manufacturing industry, which has seen growth from 30% to 40%, according to the Ministry of Industry (MoI).

MoI Minister Melaku Alebel highlighted the government's focus on the manufacturing sector to enhance local production capacities and reduce import dependency through reforms and policy frameworks.

The minister elaborated that the development of smart poles, a recent phenomenon in the country, has gone through various complex phases. He emphasized that this achievement is a major milestone for the manufacturing sector, demonstrating its capability and potential.

The smart pole production has created over 673 permanent jobs and opened market opportunities worth approximately 370 million Birr. This initiative is seen as a significant step towards showcasing Ethiopia's manufacturing potential, emphasizing the need for further emphasis on producing import-substituted items to boost exports.

To encourage private sector involvement, the industry has been producing power supply inputs such as cables, transformers, and other accessories locally. This import substitution strategy aims to address the shortage of hard currency.

Minister Melaku also noted that the country's manufacturing industry previously accounted for about 30% of the market, with the remaining 70% of products being imported. The sector's capacity growth to 40% has created more job opportunities, attracted new investments, and helped mitigate forex challenges.

Over the past ten months of the current fiscal year, Ethiopia has generated over 3 billion USD from strategic manufacturing products. The smart lighting poles, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, not only enhance the aesthetics of the metropolis but also improve the traffic system. The minister added that the industry is now focusing on both import substitution and export, aiming for market competitiveness and sustainable growth.