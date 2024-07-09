Ethiopia: Fostering Bilateral Trust Through Joint Border Management

opinion

Nations in the Horn of Africa have been trying to ensure the integrity and coexistence among themselves in economic, political and societal issues. As the region is very volatile and hard to tell the future, the matter of integrity is a question of existence, and nations must work tirelessly on that. To this point, Ethiopia has always been playing the role of a protagonist in bringing the brotherly feeling and living in harmony with its neighboring nations. The best example might be the recent agreement between Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Ethiopia has done a lot in ensuring the peace and security, integrity, and people-to-people partnerships among the Horn countries. The region has faced multiple challenges, and those nations had to take various actions to overcome those hurdles. Enhancing the diplomatic relations and standing for common challenges, nations in the Horn are playing their parts to create a better world for their citizens.

Possessing a huge geographic area in the Horn and building the biggest economy, Ethiopia has been fostering its partnerships with neighboring countries to overcome any problems. Ethiopia has been establishing strong relations with its neighbors and showing its desire to live in peace.

The people and the Government of Ethiopia understand that any problem in the region may directly or indirectly affect the wellbeing of the nation. So that the country has been ready to resolve any challenge in the neighboring nation without any intention of interfering in the internal issues. As the country shares its border with six different countries, Ethiopia believes that any issue happens in the border areas must be resolved with joint efforts.

In good truth, any society who lives in the border areas of any nation is both benefited by building strong friendly connection and people to people relations with the other part. Adversely, those border communities are also affected by problems emerging in any side. To this point, Ethiopians who live in the borders areas share common culture and personality with their neighbors. But, they are also vulnerable to various challenges appeared in any part.

In the case of Ethio-South Sudan border, people living in the border areas developed brotherly connection with their counterparts, and they indeed share a number of experiences. On the other side, the two countries have faced numerous problems that directly affect the lives of many citizens from each side.

The border that connects the Ethiopia and South Sudan needs due attention from the two counterparts. As the area is very suitable for any intruders, both governments should put their hands together to tackle those hurdles. It is reported that the borders is vulnerable to many human-focused treats such as human trafficking and kidnapping. There are also many actors who are benefited from such illegal activities. Besides, there are a number of lootings, death, and insecurity from both sides.

Again, the border area also lacks different infrastructures that must be adjusted by both sides. Not only that, the area also needs strong border security systems that are equipped with modern mechanisms in order to tackle those problems like illegal trade and the above mentioned problems.

To alleviate such prominent challenges, it is the responsibility of every actor. The government of both nations must stand in unison for their common treats. In fact, Ethiopia has proven itself in terms of working closely with its neighbors in any bilateral or regional causes. The nation is always ready to take actions to bring peaceful coexistence in the Horn.

Accordingly, Ethiopia and South Sudan have recently held their first joint border administrators meeting here in Addis Ababa. The two countries have reached to and signed an agreement to work together on a peaceful resolution mechanism to address border issues that have been affecting communities in both sides.

During the event, Foreign Affairs officials from both nations have highlighted the importance of such accord to overcome the existing security challenges faced by communities living along the border. Ambassador Misganu Arega, Ethiopian Foreign Affairs State Minister pointed out the severe conditions these communities endure, including deaths, property damage, and general instability. "Recognizing these challenges is the first step towards resolution," stated Ambassador Misganu, adding the authorities and local administrators from both sides are now aware of the problems, and on-going initiatives are raising hopes for effective solutions.

Residents in the border areas suffer from profound challenges such as lack of infrastructure, border insecurity, illegal trade, human trafficking, and child kidnapping. The state minister called for the implementation of agreements reached by the delegations of both countries to address these issues.

He also underlined the historical, cultural, socio-economic, and border connections between the two peoples, highlighting opportunities for development in agriculture and trade that could foster cooperation.

The ratification of a finance agreement and the construction of a highway by the South Sudanese side, connecting border communities, are seen as crucial steps towards enhancing the free movement of people and reducing border insecurities, Misganu remarked.

Ambassador Misganu Arga also disclosed the meeting as a way to enhance the bilateral relations of the two countries in multiple areas. "The Meeting plays pivotal role to strengthen trans-border development, trade and investment between the two countries. It is also important to intensify infrastructure connection and jointly ensure security for mutual benefits."

Monday Semeya Kumba, South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, commended the joint meeting, noting its importance in fostering mutual understanding and resolving border insecurity. "It is a historical milestone in our bilateral engagement with Ethiopia. We are also very much pleased with the outcomes of the meeting," adding, while acknowledging the good faith diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and South Sudan, he pointed out that security issues threaten these ties.

He urged for the strengthening of ongoing dialogues to address common challenges such as insecurity, migration, and instability. "We are committed to translating the agreement we reached today and we expect the same from Ethiopia."

Regional and border area administrators participated in the meeting, which focused on fostering cooperation and finding solutions to the pressing issues faced by border communities.