Uganda: Woman Delivers Baby Boy At Accident Scene

It was a moment of grief and joy as a woman delivered at the scene of accident in a downpour in Njeru.

At around 2pm, a nasty accident occurred at Nile Stage when a speeding vehicle (box body truck) lost control and rammed into a Toyota Wish and a motorcycle, killing the rider and two other passengers aboard the motorcycle.

Witness attributed the accident to speeding by the box body driver who was coming from Kayunga side heading to Jinja City.

"He failed to brake when he reached Nile Stage, knocked two motorcycles, and a vehicle which were coming from the side of Kayunga," said Twaha Kamya.

Although the Toyota Wish was knocked and the occupants escaped unharmed, the boda boda rider and his passengers were killed on the spot.

The deceased's bodies were conveyed to Jinja Hospital morgue.

However, a few minutes after the fatal accident, the scene turned into a "labour ward" as a yet-to-be identified woman delivered a bouncing baby boy at stage.

The delivery was made possible by a group of women who formed a ring around their colleague in emergency situation as others helped her amidst a downpour.

It is alleged the woman who was travelling alone and had no mother kit had been referred from the Mbiko-based St Francis Hospital en route Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention.

She developed labour pains while in a taxi and deliver at Nile Stage before she was conveyed to Jinja hospital.

The baby was alive and kicking, and the mother was also in good condition by the time of being taken to hospital.