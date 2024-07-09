Ethiopia: President Sahlework Advocate for Gender Equity in Global Diplomacy

ADDIS ABABA- President Sahlework Zewde has criticized the underrepresentation of women in diplomatic institutions, noting that the imbalance continues to result in missed opportunities and diplomatic crises for women.

The President made the above remark yesterday during an event organized by the Women in Diplomacy in Ethiopia Network (WIDEN) to mark the International Day of Women in Diplomacy 2024 at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

"Since diplomacy is the art of discussion, the representation of women in diplomacy should be ensured in all arenas," President Sahlework emphasized. She mentioned the critical need for women's participation in peace and security and stressed that their voices must be heard equally with men's.

Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye (PhD) added that the Ethiopian government has been implementing the pillars of Resolution 1325, integrating its principles into national laws and policies. The government has also taking bold steps to enhance women's participation in the spheres of diplomacy and international relations. Despite progress, she acknowledged a significant gender gap at higher levels in peace and security sectors.

UNECA Executive Director Claver Gatete highlighted the essential role of women in peace-making and negotiations, noting that global challenges like climate change and instability cannot be resolved without fair representation of women.

The executive director also mentioned the growing role of women in peacekeeping missions noting that Ethiopia is one of the countries that have been contributing a large number of women personnel.

The event underscored the disproportionate impact of global crises on women and celebrated the upcoming anniversaries of the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 and the Beijing Declaration. The theme of this year's event was "Women, Peace, and Security: Lessons Learned and Experiences in the Implementation of Resolution 1325."