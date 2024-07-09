Angola: Expo-Uíge With a Turnover of Over 300 Million Kwanzas

Uíge — The thirteenth edition of Expo-Uíge, which took place from the 3rd to the 7th of this month, in the city of Uíge, reached a turnover of 385 million kwanzas, surpassing the 300 million of the 2023 edition.

The information was made public on Sunday by the President of the company C. Calas, organizer of Expo-Uíge, Carlos Calas, when taking stock of what was once considered the largest business exchange in the north of the country.

The event took place in an area of 25 thousand square meters, bringing together 250 exhibitors from the provinces of Uíge, Cuanza-Norte, Malange, Bengo and Cabinda.

Expo-Uíge took place under the motto 'I love Uíge, my pride, my strength', as part of the festivities marking the city of Uíge's 107th anniversary since its elevation to this category.

He reported that this edition exceeded expectations, selling more than 520 tons of various products, as well as creating 250 direct jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs.