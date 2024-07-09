Angola: Expo-Uíge With a Turnover of Over 300 Million Kwanzas

7 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Uíge — The thirteenth edition of Expo-Uíge, which took place from the 3rd to the 7th of this month, in the city of Uíge, reached a turnover of 385 million kwanzas, surpassing the 300 million of the 2023 edition.

The information was made public on Sunday by the President of the company C. Calas, organizer of Expo-Uíge, Carlos Calas, when taking stock of what was once considered the largest business exchange in the north of the country.

The event took place in an area of 25 thousand square meters, bringing together 250 exhibitors from the provinces of Uíge, Cuanza-Norte, Malange, Bengo and Cabinda.

Expo-Uíge took place under the motto 'I love Uíge, my pride, my strength', as part of the festivities marking the city of Uíge's 107th anniversary since its elevation to this category.

He reported that this edition exceeded expectations, selling more than 520 tons of various products, as well as creating 250 direct jobs and more than 500 indirect jobs. NM/JAR/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.