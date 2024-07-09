Comoros/Angola: Cosafa Cup - Angola Beats Comoros and Reaches the Final

Luanda — Angola's soccer national team beat the Comoros by 2-1 on Friday and reaches the final of the COSAFA Cup in football taking place in South Africa.

The "Palancas Negras"' goals were scored by Keliano (3) and Depú (24) while Ibrohim Youssef, from a penalty in the 83rd, reduced the score for the Comoros team.

In the other semi-final, Namibian team beat the Mozambican counterpart 4-2 in penalties.

Angola has already won the competition on three occasions, 1999, 2001 and 2004, respectively. WR/DOJ