Namibia: Multichoice Encourages Public Participation in Voting for Content Creators of the Year

MultiChoice Namibia has launched the nominations for the DStv Content Creator Awards 2024, alongside the unveiling of their new website, namcca.com.

Members of the public are invited to nominate their preferred content creators for a chance to win prizes at the upcoming award ceremony scheduled for later this year.

MultiChoice's Corporate Affairs Manager, Elzita Beukes said the world has evolved into a digital age where content has become more than just information. "It is a tool that has been crucial in connecting people around the world," she added.

She said similar to content creators, DSTv is a home of entertainment that is deeply rooted in Namibia and brings propel together through their valuable le products and services.

"Therefore, we would like to encourage the public to put a spotlight on the conversation starters, authentic storytellers, and overall impact makers by nominating them on the DStv Content Creator Awards platform," she emphasised.

Zulu Boy of the Namibia Content Creators' Tea, said for many years they have been creating content, and now is their chance to be celebrated. "With these awards, we want to inspire creatives to share their stories, encourage creativity and innovation, and recognize Namibian content on a national level," he added.

MultiChoice Namibia said nominations are open now until 31 July and only four content creators will be shortlisted in each category after which the public will have to vote for their winners.

"Shortlisted creators will be announced at the nominee event in August and content creator worships are also planned leading up to the official awards which are scheduled for November," they emphasised.

They explained that the new interactive site which features a minimalistic design, is incredibly user-friendly.

"The site also offers a seamless nomination process, with comprehensive information on the categories available, inclusive of, Content Creator of the Year, Fashion & Lifestyle Award, Foodie Award, Influencer Award, Traditional/Cultural, Content Creating Corporation, and more," they concluded.