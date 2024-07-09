Angola: Culture Minister Mourns Death of Musician Mário Rui Silva

8 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Culture Filipe Zau on Sunday mourned the death in Portugal (Lisbon) of the musician, performer, composer and researcher Mário Rui Silva, alias "Marui", who died Friday of an illness at the age of 71.

In this hour of consternation, according to a statement, the Minister of Culture sends his condolences to the bereaved family, on behalf of himself and the heads and employees of the Ministry of Culture.

Born in Luanda, Mário Rui Silva was one of the greatest scholars of Ngola Ritmos and, in particular, of Liceu Vieira Dias, with whom he maintained close contact. As well as being an excellent guitarist and kissange player, he recorded several albums in Paris, where he lived for several years. PA/TED/AMP

