Ethiopia: Cornerstone Laid for Bus Assembly in Mekelle Town With an Outlay of 564 Million Birr Capital

Addis Ababa, — A cornerstone has been laid for the construction of a company in Mekelle town that will assemble various types of buses, with an investment capital of 564 million birr.

The cornerstone for Gelila Manufacturing, a local company, was laid on a 31,000 square meter plot of service land in Mekele Industrial Park.

Regional officials, Mekele Industrial Park management, and company owners participated in the event, according to Industrial Parks Development Corporation.

When the company completes construction and begins operations, it will assemble various buses for both local and international markets.

Additionally, it will create job opportunities for many local young citizens and scholars in the field.

Gelila Manufacturing is one of the leading companies that have signed a contract with the corporation to manufacture leather shoes at Bole Limi Industrial Park and are completing their construction in a short period of time.

The company has completed the machine installation and is preparing to produce sample product to start manufacturing in Bole Lemi Industrial Park.