South Africa: Special Task Force Members Rescue Two Kidnapped Victims, Five Kidnappers Arrested, One Shot and Killed

press release

BENONI — The South African Police Service (SAPS) elite Special Task Force (STF) unit has rescued two kidnapped victims at an informal settlement in Crystal Park, Benoni on Monday afternoon.

A 64-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were both kidnapped while driving along Putfontein Road in Crystal Park on Sunday.

The kidnappers immediately began making ransom demands to their families.

The South African Police Service was notified and a team led by the Special Task Force was mobilised.

On Monday afternoon, the team pounced on the kidnappers where a shootout ensued. One kidnapper was shot and killed, one was wounded and taken to hospital and the other four were arrested and taken into police custody.

The SAPS assures communities that maybe victims of this type of crime that it has the necessary expertise and capabilities to intercept and takedown syndicates involved in Kidnappings where ransom demands are made. Last week, six kidnappers were arrested and two businessmen were rescued.

Communities are urged to immediately report to their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop hotline number 08600 10111 if any of their relatives or friends fall victim to these kidnappers.