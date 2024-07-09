South Africa: Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds Along the R711 Road, Suspect Arrested for Alleged Murder

9 July 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

CLARENS — A 29-year-old man from Mashaeng near Fouriesburg handed himself over to the local police on Sunday, 07 July 2024, following the discovery of the body of a man found dumped alongside the R711 road between Clarens and Golden Gate. The body was discovered by a Golden Gate National Park Officer, who informed the police. It was established that the person, who was also reported missing, was his friend, Booi Azola Mkhondo (30), from Qindani and also a teacher who worked at Makabelane Technical School in Phuthaditjhaba.

It's alleged that on Thursday, 04 July 2024, the deceased was last seen with his friends. It is reported that his landlord saw him in the morning of the same day and has since not seen him again. His friends came to Phuthaditjhaba police station to report him as a missing person on Saturday, 06 July 2024.

On Friday, 05 July 2024, at about 10:00, his body was found dumped alongside the R711 road. Clarence police members found the male's body with multiple stab wounds. He was wearing a white jacket, a black pair of jeans and a black blood-stained golf t-shirt. His vehicle was found abandoned in Vereeninging. The motive behind the alleged murder and the location of his vehicle is still unknown however, police investigations continue.

The suspect (29) is expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 09 July 2024, facing a charge of murder.

