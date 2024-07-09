South Africa: Northern Cape SAPS Promotes Back to School and Safer Schools Campaign

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Northern Cape

KIMBERLEY - The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing in the Northern Cape SAPS, Major General Luntu Ngubelanga, addressed approximately 400 high school boys at a local school in Kimberley and reiterated that the protection of children remains one of the priorities of the SAPS.

Major General Ngubelanga was accompanied by the Provincial Public Relations Officer of the Provincial Community Police Board, Mr Temba Gomba, SAPS Provincial Head of Pro-Active Policing, Brig Irene Kopeledi and the Provincial Head for Corporate Communication and Liaison, Brig Mashay Gamieldien and their respective teams.

Major General Ngubelanga wished the learners and educators the best of luck on their first day of the third term of the school calendar and encouraged them to be productive, disciplined and result orientated.

He also spoke about the dangers of bullying, cyber bullying, sexual offences at schools, weapons, substance abuse, general safety and discipline.

The learners were reminded of basic safety hints and of their right to being protected, treated with dignity, to be wary of human trafficking, to be able to go to school, to be cared for, and not to be treated cruelly.

The boys were urged to protect, cherish and respect females and refrain from any form of derogatory actions and Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

General Ngubelanga reiterated that scholars should start off this term with vigour, aspiration and to always Dream Big, Believe in themselves and Achieve great success in life.

The campaign forms part of the Back to School and Safer Schools Programme. Similar events will be conducted across the Northern Cape Province.

The scholars were reminded to break the silence on crime and contact the police on 08600 10111. You can also call Childline for help on 116 or Department of Social Development Command Centre on 0800 428 428.