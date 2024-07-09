Uganda: Katanga's Lawyers Frustrated As Judge Declines to Kick Out Lead Prosecutor They Accuse of Bias

9 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Amon Katungulu

The defence team in the trial of Ms Molly Katanga was on Tuesday morning left reeling with frustration after the trial judge declined to grant a request to remove lead prosecutor, Samali Wakoli from the case.

The defence team led by Peter Kabatsi had accused Wakoli of bias and conflict of interest, citing her involvement in preparing the summary of evidence, including a DNA report.

Despite the lawyers' protests, High Court Judge Isaac Muwata ruled that Wakoli would continue to prosecute the case, sparking fears of bias from the accused.

The defence team had argued that Wakoli's involvement in preparing the summary of evidence, including the DNA report, constituted a clear conflict of interest.

They claimed that Wakoli's bias was evident in her preparation of the summary, which they alleged was flawed and misleading.

The prosecution, however, maintained that Wakoli's role was limited to guiding on the evidence required, and that a competent DNA expert would testify regarding the report.

Molly Katanga is accused of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga, a renowned businessman who succumbed to a gunshot wound on November 2, 2023, at their Kampala residence.

Her co-accused include George Amanyire, a domestic worker, Charles Otai, a nursing officer, and her two daughters, Patricia Kakwanza and Martha Nkwanzi, who are accused of destroying evidence and being accessories to the murder.

The offense of murder carries a maximum sentence of death upon conviction, while destroying evidence and being an accessory to murder each carries a seven-year jail term.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.