Uganda: Molly Katanga Attends Trial Via Video Link

9 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Josephine Namakumbi

The Henry Katanga murder trial resumed Tuesday at the High Court in Kampala with accused widow Molly Katanga remotely in attendance from the women's wing of Luzira Prison.

Ms Katanga, who denies killing her husband, told the court presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata that she is sick and weak.

When the trial kicked off last week, Ms Katanga requested to attend virtually via video link and the trial judge was meant to pronounce himself on the matter today.

Ms Katanga was carried into the court and helped into a wheelchair last week.

Her lawyers told the court when making the request to attend via Zoom that she had undergone five life-saving brain surgeries and was still not in condition for exerting physical presence in court.

The four other co-accused persons in the highly publicised murder case are present in the dock as court starts hearing of this matter in substance.

According to the charge sheet, former businessman Henry Katanga murdered on November 2, 2023, from the family home in Mbuya, a Kampala suburb.

Ms Katanga's daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kankwanzi, and domestic servant George Amanyire and nurse Charles Otai charged with connived to destroy the evidence in the murder.

Video conferencing technology was started by the Judiciary in 2019 to ease court business.

It became a major facilitator of the judicial process during the Covid-19 pandemic when the global order collapsed under worldwide lockdown.

