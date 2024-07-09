Uganda: Gen Bakasumba Meets First-Ever Chinese Military Advisor to Uganda

Major General Jack Bakasumba, the Chief of Joint Staff, greeted Colonel Zhang Hao, Uganda's first Chinese Military Advisor, today during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters in Mbuya.

Colonel Zhang emphasised Uganda and China's long-standing relationship, which began with the National Resistance Army and is now known as the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces.

He emphasised China's crucial role in Uganda's economic development, particularly in the defence industry.

The Chinese Defence Advisor reaffirmed his dedication to strengthening the existing bilateral relations and expanding military cooperation across various sectors.

Mr. Song Jinpeng from the Chinese Embassy accompanied Colonel Zhang during the visit.