Kenya: Govt to Revive Leather Industry in Prisons

Nairobi — The government is set to revive the Prison's leather Industry.

This initiative in collaboration with the State Departments for Correctional Services and Livestock Development, comes in response to the increasing demand for high-quality leather products around the world.

During a visit to the Kitengela GK Prison, State Department for Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco announced the government's plan to revitalize the leather industry in Kamiti and Kitengela Prisons.

Beacco emphasized that the initiative is a crucial part of President Ruto's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

"It is our great desire to revive the leather industry in the two facilities. We are looking at several options including public-private partnerships to ensure this endeavor crystalizes," she stated.

"Our plan is to ensure that the government earns revenue from the industry while at the same time expose offenders to requisite skills that will help them become self-reliant once they complete their jail terms," she added.

Beacco highlighted that the plan aligns with her eight-point priority agenda, which includes the modernization of the prison industry through the enhanced production of industrial goods, modernization of workshops and tools, improved vocational training, and increased seed capital for raw material acquisition.

Additionally, select instructors will receive specialized training in leather technology.

Livestock Development PS Jonathan Mueke expressed confidence in the government's commitment to transforming the leather industry into a major job creator.

"Our plan to transform the leather industry into a mega job creation engine is very much on track. We are already seeing a huge demand for Kenyan leather from around the world," Mueke stated.

The collaboration between the Correctional Services and Livestock Development departments signals a promising future for the prisons' leather industry, with potential benefits for both the government's revenue and the skill development of inmates.