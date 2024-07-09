Uganda: What Lies Ahead of FDC Factions' Countrywide Mobilization?

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Uganda is experiencing significant internal strife as it prepares for the 2026 general elections.

The Najjanankumbi faction led by Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and the Katonga faction led by Kizza Besigye and Erias Lukwago.

The Najjanankumbi faction is focusing on a countrywide mobilization campaign and digital membership registration to modernize and expand its base ahead of the 2026 elections.

They emphasize that these activities are crucial for strengthening the party and equipping its leaders with necessary mobilization skills.

On the other hand, the Katonga faction is holding grassroots elections to establish new local leaders and prepare for a national delegates conference.

This faction aims to consolidate support through these elections and address internal conflicts at their upcoming national conference.

The ongoing mobilization efforts and internal conflicts within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in Uganda pose significant risks for the party's future.

What is at stake?

The split into Najjanankumbi and Katonga factions has created a deep rift within the FDC, leading to competing mobilization efforts and grassroots elections. This division could weaken the party's overall effectiveness and unity, reducing its influence in the political landscape.

With the 2026 general elections approaching, the FDC's ability to present a united front is crucial. Internal conflicts and competing factions may confuse and alienate voters, leading to a potential loss of support and diminished electoral performance.

Both factions are vying to attract and retain members, with the Najjanankumbi faction focusing on digital registration and the Katonga faction holding village-level elections.

A divided membership base could lead to decreased loyalty and engagement, weakening the party's grassroots support.

As both factions within the FDC are mobilizing, potential losses could affect its unity and ability to present a cohesive front.

The party's image and credibility might suffer if internal conflicts become public or if the mobilization appears chaotic

The stakes are high for FDC as the party needs to navigate these internal divisions to maintain its position as one of the key opposition forces in Uganda.

The outcome of these mobilization efforts and the national delegates conference will be critical in determining the party's future unity and effectiveness.