Kenya: Beautiful Football - New Gor Coach Neiva Promises Samba Style for Gor

Nairobi — Newly appointed Gor Mahia head coach Leo Neiva has promised the club's funs some beautiful display of football, saying he will bring with him the 'samba style' from his native Brazil.

The tactician was named successor to Jonathan McKinstry, who has landed a new job as the head coach of the Gambian national team, and he arrives at the club at the height of expectation, his predecessor having won back to back league titles.

"The former coach did an amazing job with back to back championships it is not easy. I arrive here with a very good foundation and we can develop step by step. I will implement my philosophy and football methodology but this has to be slowly," the tactician said, speaking through the club's social media channels.

He adds; "I cannot change everything quick but for sure, we will have some beautiful Brazilian football. I love to build from the keeper with more of the short passes. I enjoy possession football with good ball circulation."

Tough and intense coach

The former Vipers SC tactician has described himself as a tough and very intense coach, and he believes he has what it takes to take the team to the next level.

He has taken the team through four training sessions in Nairobi, and his first test will be the CECAFA Kagame Cup which starts in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this week.

He says the tournament will be key for him to know more about his team and start the implementation of his philosophy and style of play.

"I will do my best to improve Gor Mahia to a better level in Africa. I know for a long time Gor has been the giant of Kenyan and East African football, but we would work to improve that even more," said the coach.

He adds; "We have a very good and young squad with a lot of potential. We can develop from here step by step."

Focus on Kagame Cup

Gor Mahia have been drawn in Group B of the Kagame Cup, and will face Zambia's Red Arrows in the opening day of the competition on Wednesday. They are also set to face Djibouti Telkom and Sudan's Al Hilal.

"We have not had enough time to organize the team tactically but we will go and compete in Dar es Salaam. Of course if I had two or three weeks it is better, but what is three weeks without motivation for the players. The tournament will be fantastic for us because we will face top clubs from the region and it will help us be better," the Brazilian affirmed.

He believes the Kagame Cup, and an invitational tournament in Nigeria later this month will be crucial to help the team prepare for the CAF Champions League, where his ambition is to help the team get to the group stage.