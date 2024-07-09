Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Arrives in Port Sudan for Official Visit

9 July 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has arrived in Port Sudan for an official work visit, according to state media reports.

Following the conflict in Sudan, the country's military government and various international organizations have relocated their headquarters from Khartoum to Port Sudan. A short readout from the prime minister's office states, "The visit is a further step in Prime Minister Abiy's efforts to stabilize Sudan."

Addressing lawmakers last Thursday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said, "We were trying to resolve the issues between two warring parties peacefully while remaining neutral."

Sudan has been embroiled in a civil war between two rival factions of the military government since April 15, 2023: the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict has resulted in an estimated 13,000-15,000 deaths and 33,000 injuries. Additionally, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced, and more than 2.1 million have fled the country as refugees.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.