Zimbabwe: Thieves Use Explosives to Blow Up Safe, Steal U.S.$35k From Church

9 July 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

DARING thieves allegedly gained access into a church office where they blew up a holding safe and stole US$35 000 cash.

The incident, which is under police investigation, occurred in Chinhoyi's Mzari suburb on Saturday.

"Police in Chinhoyi are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry and theft which occurred during the night on July 6, 2024, at a church along Highway Drive, Mzari.

"Unknown suspects gained entry into the church offices and broke the safe before stealing US$35 000 cash," said Zimbabwe Republic Police in a statement.

Recovered at the crime scene were a burnt fuse and explosive residue.

ZRP is appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of suspects to report at any nearest police station.

