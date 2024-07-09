Kenya: World Bank Youth Job Program Ends in Kenya

Nairobi — The Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities Project (KYEOP) has ended since it was started in 2016.

KYEOP was a flagship initiative aimed at empowering young Kenyans with business development skills, business start-up grants and essential employability skills.

It was a collaboration between the Kenyan government, the Micro and Small Enterprises Authority (MSEA), and the World Bank.

Youths in the initiative were receiving Sh20,000 in the first and second tranches, while some did not receive the second tranche before the closure of KYEOP.

"The final disbursement was carried out between December 2023 and February 29, 2024 when the project ended," MSEA stated.

The project has been running for six years and has empowered 97,420 young Kenyans, provided 68,200 youths with essential skills, and supported numerous business ventures.

MSEA has assured continuity of their impact on empowering youths through its successor initiative, despite the project's conclusion.

"We extend our gratitude to all beneficiaries and partners who have contributed to the remarkable achievements of KYEOP," MSEA concluded.

MSEA, however, apologized for the delay in updating the beneficiaries of the project on the remaining grants.