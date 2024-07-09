Morocco Convinced UN Umbrella Necessary to Confer Legitimacy to Libyan Crisis Solution (FM)

Rabat — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita said, here Monday, that Morocco is convinced that the UN umbrella is necessary to confer legitimacy to any process and any settlement of the Libyan crisis.

In a statement to the press following his talks with UN Secretary-General's Deputy Special Representative for Libya, Stephanie Khoury, Bourita noted that there was a wish for the Libyan issue to be monitored by the UN and for the United Nations to be kept informed of all diplomatic actions undertaken by the Kingdom on this issue, underlining that this wish had been illustrated in concrete terms since the inter-Libyan dialogue in Skhirat, where the Kingdom worked with the UN, as well as in Bouznika and at all meetings on this issue.

Khoury's work visit to Morocco falls within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the UN, in accordance with the High Directives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, he added, noting that the Kingdom's action on the Libyan issue is always undertaken in consultation with the UN, given that it is the leading supporter of the Libyan process and on the basis of solid human and historical ties between the Moroccan and Libyan peoples.

The Minister added that this meeting is an opportunity for Morocco to affirm its constant position with regard to the Libyan crisis and to emphasise that conditions are now favorable in Libya to further the Libyan process.

He pointed out Morocco's constant belief that the Libyan crisis can only be resolved by Libyan people themselves, and that the issue of legitimacy in Libya hinges on elections.

According to the Minister, the Kingdom of Morocco always works with all Libyan bodies within a framework of respect and credibility, and maintains positive and respectful relations with all Libyan bodies and all parties.

Morocco always works in accordance with the principle of respect for all Libyan bodies, he added, noting that these consultations will enable progress to be made in resolving the Libyan crisis, given the pressing need to meet security and economic challenges, and to respond to Libyan people's social demands.

In this respect, Bourita stressed the imperative need to resolve the Libyan crisis, given its considerable impact on the security and stability of North Africa and the Sahel region.

Discussions with the UN official were straightforward and positive, based on a shared conviction regarding the need for cooperation and consultation to give new impetus to this process, he concluded.