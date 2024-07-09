Morocco: HM the King Offers Condolences to Family of Late Artist Mustapha Dassoukine

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of the artist Mustapha Dassoukine.

In this message, HM the King states that he had learned with deep sorrow and grief of the sad news of the death of the late Mustapha Dassoukine, praying to God to surround him with His infinite mercy and welcome him into His vast paradise.

On this sad occasion, the Sovereign expressed to the members of the deceased's family, and to all his admirers, his friends and his artistic family, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, following the death of a pioneering and creative comediian-artist, with commendable moral virtues, who enriched the national artistic scene for over 4 decades with distinguished comedies, plays, televisual and cinematographic works, earning him a respectable place in the hearts of comedy enthusiasts in our country.

Sharing the feelings of the members of the deceased's family in this painful ordeal, the Sovereign implores the Most High to grant them patience and comfort, and to amply reward the deceased for his good works in the service of his art and his country, and to welcome him among the Virtuous.