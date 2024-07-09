Morocco: U.S. State Department Report Praises Morocco's Growing Efforts Against Human Trafficking (Commission)

Rabat — Morocco's National Commission for the Coordination of Measures to Combat and Prevent trafficking in Persons (CNCLT) has taken note of the publication of the US State Department's annual report on trafficking in human persons for 2024, which praised Morocco's growing efforts in the fight against this crime compared to the previous reporting period, which helped maintain the Kingdom's ranking in category 2.

In a press release, the commission stressed that the report had noted, in this respect, the increase in the number of prosecutions and convictions, the implementation of the 2023-2030 national plan to combat and prevent human trafficking, the national referral mechanism for victims of human trafficking and the national strategic action plan for implementation (2023-2026), the publication of a guide to identifying victims of human trafficking and the creation of a hotline to report possible cases of human trafficking, as well as coordination with non-governmental and international organisations to set up temporary and emergency accommodation centres for victims.

According to the same source, the report also focused on the efforts made in terms of awareness-raising and prevention through awareness-raising campaigns launched, in particular via television commercials, billboards and art exhibitions, as well as outreach via social networks, in coordination with international organisations.

He added that the Kingdom of Morocco has received ten priority recommendations as part of the "2024-2025 Action Plan" aimed at strengthening protection of victims and consolidating national efforts in the fight against human trafficking, noting that the Commission is working to put these recommendations into practice in coordination with all the actors and institutional partners concerned.

The American report, a comprehensive and objective assessment of the state of play in the fight against human trafficking in 188 countries, including the United States, dealt in detail this year with the role of digital technologies in the proliferation of human trafficking.