Ethiopia: Joint Talks Between Sudan and Ethiopia Kicks Off

Port Sudan — A sitting of Joint talks between Sudan and Ethiopia began Tuesday, at the Guest House in Port Sudan, where the Sudanese side was chaired by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Ethiopian side was chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

TSC President welcomed the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, stressing the depth of bilateral relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, referring to the historical and cultural ties between the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at visiting Sudan, revealing that his country takes into consideration its relationship with Sudan, noting the cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.

The discussions between the two sides focused on the necessity of promoting and developing joint cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. BH/BH