Ethiopia: Joint Talks Between Sudan and Ethiopia Kicks Off

9 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — A sitting of Joint talks between Sudan and Ethiopia began Tuesday, at the Guest House in Port Sudan, where the Sudanese side was chaired by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Ethiopian side was chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

TSC President welcomed the visit of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, stressing the depth of bilateral relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, referring to the historical and cultural ties between the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Ethiopian Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at visiting Sudan, revealing that his country takes into consideration its relationship with Sudan, noting the cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields.

The discussions between the two sides focused on the necessity of promoting and developing joint cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.