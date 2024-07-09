Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Arrives in Port Sudan

9 July 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrived on Tuesday in the country on an official visit during which he will hold bilateral talks with President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the progress on of the relations between the two countries and ways to develop the prospects for joint cooperation between Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

Abiy Ahmad was received at Port Sudan Airport by TSC President and a number of state officials.

Ethiopian Prime Minister is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation to hold discussions with their counterparts of the Sudanese side for the purpose of developing and promoting cooperation in various fields between Sudan and Ethiopia. BH/BH

