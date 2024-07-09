Zimbabwe: Mai Rwizi's Burial Set for Friday

Veteran actress Susan "Mai Rwizi" Chenjerai's burial is likely to be on Friday, a close relative has said.

Mai Rwizi died last Friday in Harare after a short illness.

She was 83.

Her niece, Prisca Shonhiwa said Mai Rwizi will be buried after the arrival of her relatives who are based outside the country.

"She is likely to be buried on Friday as we are waiting for relatives from the United States," said Shonhiwa.

"The family will decide where she will be buried after some deliberations. We are currently in talks, mapping a way forward," she said.

Mai Rwizi, who doubled as a musician, starred in the drama series "Mhuri YekwaMukadota" before she quit to become a pastor.

She is survived by five children, 30 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Mourners are gathered at No. 1 Barbra TradeGold Circle in Mbare.