South Africa: Suspect Sought After Farm Worker's Body Found in Decomposed State With Hands Tied Up

9 July 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

WESSELSBRON — Matsie Lettia Lekata (45) from Monyakeng Wesselsbron, who was working as a farm worker at a certain farm in the district of Wesselsbron, was reported missing on 21 May 2024. It is alleged that she was fetched by an unknown person from her room in a place of employment at the farm. A Missing Person File was registered and the search was conducted by Detective Services members, farmers and farm workers without success.

On 05 July 2024 at about 13:00, a group of boys were busy cutting wood in the bushes in the farm when they discovered the decomposed body and informed their parents, who called the farmer. The police were informed and on their arrival, the decomposed body was found with a clocking tag, a key to the room where she stays at the farm and dressed in a red shirt and a black t-shirt. Both her hands were tied up.

A case of murder has been registered for further investigation, and anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Elias Ncheche of Wesselsbron Detective Services at cellphone number 083 746 8914 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, they can send an anonymous tip on the MySAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

