South Africa: Suspects Behind Bars On Charges of Unlawful Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

press release

CAPE TOWN — Efforts by the Western Cape police to rid our communities of prohibited firearms and ammunition turned out to be successful when several adult males were arrested on charges of possession of hijacked vehicle, attempted murder and possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition in separate cases.

Last night (Monday, 08 July 2024) at about 23:10, members attached to Maitland Flying Squad were patrolling in Klipfontein Road, Guguletu when they saw a Toyota Avanza driving into oncoming traffic. The members tried to stop the vehicle however the driver sped off. Shots were fired from the Avanza, resulting in the members to return fire.

The vehicle came to a halt when the driver of the Avanza lost control over the vehicle and made an accident. The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and fled with members in pursuit. Two suspects, both 21, were arrested. Members seized an imitation firearm on the scene. Further investigation revealed that the Avanza was hijacked in Guguletu. The suspects were detained at Guguletu SAPS on charges of possession of hijacked vehicle and attempted murder. They are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' court, once they are charged.

In the meantime, on Monday 08 July 2024 at about 23:30, members acted on information received about a firearm and drugs stored at a premises in Thembisa Street, Malunga Park, Gugulethu Upon arrival at the mentioned address, they searched and found a firearm and ammunition in a safe. The suspect could not provide a valid license for being in possession of the firearm. A 53-year-old man was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Further investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to a person who resides in Langa. Investigations continue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court on the mentioned charges once charged.

In an unrelated matter on Sunday, 07 July 2024 at around 21:35, members followed up on information received about a person driving a green Toyota motor vehicle who is possession of a firearm at an address in Champagne Street, Wellington. Upon arrival at the identified address, the members approached the suspect who was inside the vehicle. They ensued with a search of the vehicle and both the suspects upon which they found a 9mm firearm containing rounds of ammunition underneath the driver's seat. The firearm's serial number was tempered with. The suspect was arrested on a charge of possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.

He will appear in the Wellington Magistrates' court today (Tuesday, 09 July 2024) on the mentioned charges