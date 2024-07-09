Uganda: UPDF Recruit Collapses During Fitness Test in Dokolo

9 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A UPDF recruit has collapsed during a physical fitness test in Dokolo.

During rigorous exercise on Tuesday morning, Levi Okwir, a resident of Okwongodul B Village, Okwongodul Parish in Dokolo county and Dokolo district collapsed at Dokolo Technical Institute in Dokolo district Town Council were the exercise is being conducted shortly before completing the four -kilometre run.

According to the UPDF fourth infantry division public information officer, Capt Ahmad Kato Hassan, the recruit was immediately evacuated by the team six ambulance and medical team for intensive first aid.

Quoting Captain Doctor Alex Kissa the team six medical officer, Capt Kato said the candidate's blood pressure had dropped below the normal but was resuscitated in time.

"After gaining his stability and recovery, Okwir stated that he did not take enough water and he did not eat supper nor break fast before coming for the exercise," Capt Kato said.

"He is now out of danger pending further medical examinations."

He said the recruitment team is stationed at Dokolo Technical Institute to recruit shortlisted candidates who had initially applied and were shortlisted by the UPDF to join the forces.

"Today, the team will recruit candidates from Amolatar and Dokolo district and tomorrow, they will recruit candidates from Kaberamaidi and Kalaki district at Dokolo Technical Institute in Dokolo Town Council."

The two-day exercise aims to recruit 39 shortlisted candidates from Dokolo district and 30 candidates from Amolatar.

Capt Kato said they registered eight absentee candidates from Dokolo and five from Amolatar district, adding that between July, 10 and 14, the team will vet and recruit 25 candidates from Kaberamaido, Kalaki, Apac, Kwania, Oyam and Kole as per the quotas allotted to each of these districts based on the recent census statistics.

"So far three were got with fake Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) result slips from Dokolo district and three others from Amolatar district. They were handed over to their respective District Internal Security Officers for further investigations and management."

Capt Kato appealed to candidates to prepare thoroughly before coming for the recruitment exercise.

"Let them have all the necessary original academic credentials and supportive documents so that they are vetted. "

The recruitment exercise will finish with Apac and Kole district on July 14 as per the UPDF fixture.

