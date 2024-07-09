Uganda: Woman Who Delivered At Accident Scene Admitted to Hospital

JINJA CITY — The woman who delivered baby at Njeru acccident scene admitted at Jinja Hospital.

Medics at the hospital have confirmed that the woman who delivered at the scene of Njeru accident is in good condition.

Led Dr Micheal Mulowooza who spoke on behalf of the hospital director says both the mother and baby are in good condition, under the watchful eye kof medics.

Dr Mulowoozo without revealing details of the woman on ethical grounds says the duo is receiving treatment.

"It is true we received a mother with her baby at around 4pm yesterday and we admitted them, both are in good condition being attended to by the medics" Mulowooza said.

"Ethically, i am duty bound not to reveal detail of our clients, but she is fine and baby is also fine admitted at Ward 2" he said

He however calls upon expectant mothers always to be prepared to avoid such emergencies.

"No mother would wish to deliver in such a situation to avoid such scenarios, they ought to be prepared".

The incident happened yesterday at Nile stage when a woman delivered a baby boy shortly after a deadly accident at the scene.

It is alleged the woman who was travelling alone without an attendant, no mother kit, was referred from the Mbiko based St Francis Hospital enroute Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention.

She developed labour pains while in a taxi and delivered at Nile Stage before she was conveyed to the hospital where is undergoing treatment.

She was helped by fellow women amidst a heavy downpour before she was rushed to Jinja hospital further management.