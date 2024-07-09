Tanzania: Brela Promotes On-Spot Business Registration At Ditf

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Business Registration and Licensing Agency (BRELA) is encouraging Tanzanians to register their businesses quickly and conveniently during the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), also known as 'saba saba'.

"We are here not only to showcase our services but also to provide on-site registration for various business needs," said Mr Godfrey Nyaisa, CEO of BRELA.

This includes services like business name registration, company registration, and issuance of licenses. Citizens can also register trademarks, obtain patents, and access intellectual property services - all at the BRELA pavilion within the DITF.

Mr Nyaisa emphasised that BRELA's participation goes beyond information dissemination. It's an opportunity for business owners to formalise their operations through instant registration services.

He also reminded companies to update their registration information with BRELA.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is currently offering a 50 per cent discount on fees for late submissions of company documents.

This initiative aims to encourage businesses to comply with regulations. Mr Nyaisa highlighted the importance of accurate registration to avoid ownership disputes.

Businesses should ensure they provide complete and up-to-date information during registration. The convenience of on-site registration was appreciated by Mr Dismas Ngailo, who previously faced challenges with online registration.

"BRELA staff assisted me efficiently, and I was able to complete my business name registration quickly," he said.

BRELA's presence at DITF reflects the government's commitment to streamlining business registration procedures in Tanzania.

The 'sabasaba' exhibitions provide a valuable platform for citizens to access these simplified services and benefit from fee exemptions.