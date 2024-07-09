Tanzania: Udom Students Develop Rocket Reaching 1000 Metres

DAR ES SALAAM — THE University of Dodoma (UDOM) is making strides in space exploration with the successful development of a student-built rocket.

Dr Ramadhan Bakari, a lecturer from the College of Earth Sciences and Engineering at UDOM, unveiled the achievement at the ongoing 48th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

The rocket has a current flight capability of 1,000 metres.

Inspired by advancements in space exploration, two students from the Faculty of Earth Sciences and Engineering and the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics embarked on a research project on rockets.

Dr Bakari explained that witnessing global efforts in space exploration using rocket technology motivated the students.

The project utilised readily available and affordable materials to construct the rocket, emphasising the application of scientific principles throughout the process.

The students conducted numerous experiments to perfect the design. "The students first focused on creating a power source for the rocket and conducted various trials," said Dr Bakari.

"The ultimate goal is to use this technology to launch satellites into orbit." UDOM's vision extends beyond the current achievement.

The university aspires for Tanzania to become self-sufficient in space exploration. This ambition includes developing the capability to launch satellites using domestically produced rockets.

"By achieving this, Tanzania will gain the ability to monitor its territory and enhance national security, while also improving weather forecasting capabilities," Dr Bakari emphasised.

The university actively fosters student creativity in science and technology, recognising its importance in the modern world. "As a university, we witness the rapid advancements in technology globally," Dr Bakari concluded.

"When we identify students with innovative ideas, we support them to develop their talents. Ultimately, we aim for Tanzania to benefit from technologies developed by its own people."