Kenya: KICC - Symbol of National Unity, Hosts Historic First Bill Signed Into Law Outside State House

Nairobi — The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has played a pivotal role as a neutral host for the signing of the bill to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This historic event, marking the first time in Kenya's history that a bill has been signed into law outside State House, was attended by key political figures such as President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka.

It symbolized a moment of unity and reconciliation for the nation.

The choice of KICC as the venue for this event is especially notable given the recent challenges occasioned by the public protests in Nairobi's central business district.

These protests were primarily triggered by the rejection of the finance bill, which the President has since withdrawn.

However, a major underlying issue was the demand for a properly constituted electoral body. Hosting the event at KICC, a location significantly affected by the protests, symbolizes its role as a unifying landmark.

KICC Chief Executive Officer James Mwaura welcomed the move to sign the bill at KICC, citing the significance of the iconic Centre in being host to a couple of other landmark milestones and key occasions the country has had.

"I am glad that the KICC is making history once again by playing host to this significant event that will bring calm to the country," said Mwaura, as he emphasized the safety and readiness of the Centre in hosting the scheduled upcoming events.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka highlighted the importance of holding the event at KICC, emphasizing its neutrality and symbolic value as a national asset representing unity.

KICC has continued to host significant events, including the 59th African Development Bank Group Annual Meetings in May, attended by over ten African presidents.

However, the ongoing protests led to the postponement of major events including the 8th African Anti-Corruption Dialogue, initially scheduled for July 9, 2024.

The African Union Advisory Board against Corruption has committed to rescheduling this event and will hold a virtual commemoration of African Anti-Corruption Day on July 11, 2024.

KICC's historical significance dates back to its inauguration by Kenya's first president, Jomo Kenyatta, in 1973.

It has hosted numerous landmark events and remains an iconic symbol of Kenya's self-rule and ambition. With its distinctive cylindrical tower and extensive facilities, KICC continues to be a premier conference centre in Africa.

In his remarks, President Ruto underscored the importance of professionalism and integrity for those overseeing elections.

He emphasized the spirit of unity, bipartisanship, and consensus-building exemplified by NADCO, expressing his commitment to supporting further national consensus initiatives to address Kenya's current economic challenges and future aspirations.