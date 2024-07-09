Kenya: Haiti Mission Kenyan Police Commander Otunge Says No Room for Failure

Nairobi — The Kenyan police Commander to Haiti Godfrey Otunge has said there is no room for failure in the mission to restore peace in Haiti.

Otunge, addressing his first press conference since the arrival of Kenyan police team in Haiti two weeks ago, revealed that they have high chances of succeeding with the support of local residents.

"There is no room for failure on our side in executing our mandate," he said.

This announcement coincides with the Haitian National Police (PNH) regaining control of the State University Hospital of Haiti (HUEH), a significant achievement in the ongoing battle against insecurity in the capital.

At a press briefing Monday July 8, PNH Director Normil Rameau confirmed that the mission to restore the hospital was carried out successfully.

"Our elite forces have successfully restored order at HUEH, which had been under the control of armed bandits since last month," he said.

Kenyan police, working closely with local authorities, have been conducting joint patrols and securing strategic locations, including hospitals, airports, ports, roads, schools, and key intersections.

Otunge emphasized the mission's unwavering commitment to restoring peace and order in Haiti.

"Our job is to ensure the restoration of peace in Haiti. To this end, we are ready to work together with local and international authorities who are committed to working for the new Haiti," he stated.

He highlighted the importance of providing operational support to the Haitian police, enhancing their capacity to counter gangs, and addressing issues such as kidnapping, gun smuggling, homicides, and criminal networks.

Otunge stressed the mission's adherence to international and local laws and appealed to local residents to cooperate in restoring law and order.

"We are providing support to the local security of hospitals, airports, ports, roads, schools, and key intersections," he said.

He reaffirmed that the multinational force would not fail in its mandate, declaring his readiness to work with the local and international authorities committed to building a new Haiti.

"The MSS with Haitian police have agreed to address the appalling security condition as our number one priority," he noted.

The multinational force, led by Kenya and including contingents from Chile, Jamaica, Grenada, Paraguay, Burundi, Chad, Nigeria, and Mauritius, operates under the authorization of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2699. This force aims to restore security and facilitate the organization of free and reliable elections in Haiti.

Prime Minister Garry Conille noted that additional contingents would arrive soon, with the goal of reclaiming the national territory from the gangs, house by house, city by city, and district by district.

The first team of 200 officers arrived on June 25, with another group expected shortly. The Kenyan units involved include the Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Unit, General Service Unit, and Border Patrol Unit, all trained for professional combat situations.