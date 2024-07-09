Tunisia: Nineth Grade Exam - 3,515 Pupils Gain Admission to Pilot Secondary Schools

Tunis — The pass rate of the 9th grade exam (stood at 64.99%, that is 16,936 pupils out of a total of 26,061 examinees with average and above-average scores.

This includes 3,515 with a score of 15/20 who get admission to pilot secondary schools, Mondher Afi, the Information and Communication Officer, Ministry of Education, told TAP. The overall maximum capacity for the next school year is of 3,750.

Mayssem Drissi, the pilot medium school of Siliana, boasted the best national performance with 19.12/20.

The pass rate for nineth graders (technical subjects) stands at 64% with 112 pupils out of 175 passing the exam.

The pass rate in 2023 stood at 60.56 % with 3,074 pupils getting admission to pilot secondary schools.