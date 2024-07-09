Tunisia: Nineth Grade Exam - 3,515 Pupils Gain Admission to Pilot Secondary Schools

9 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The pass rate of the 9th grade exam (stood at 64.99%, that is 16,936 pupils out of a total of 26,061 examinees with average and above-average scores.

This includes 3,515 with a score of 15/20 who get admission to pilot secondary schools, Mondher Afi, the Information and Communication Officer, Ministry of Education, told TAP. The overall maximum capacity for the next school year is of 3,750.

Mayssem Drissi, the pilot medium school of Siliana, boasted the best national performance with 19.12/20.

The pass rate for nineth graders (technical subjects) stands at 64% with 112 pupils out of 175 passing the exam.

The pass rate in 2023 stood at 60.56 % with 3,074 pupils getting admission to pilot secondary schools.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.