Zimbabwe: Nadia Nakai, Tammy Moyo, Master H Headline Shoko Festival

SHOKO Festival, the country's urban culture extravaganza, has unveiled its star-studded lineup for this year.

Headlining the event will be South African-based rapper Nadia Nakai, Zimdancehall artist Master H, and songbird Tammy Moyo.

Shoko Festival will be held from September 26 to 28 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Under the theme #BothSidesofSamora, Shoko Festival aims to bridge social divides, uniting different classes under one cultural celebration.

The diverse lineup of Hip Hop and dancehall artists reflects this inclusive spirit.

Festival coordinator Vera Chisvo expressed excitement about celebrating social diversity at this year's event.

"This year we are so amped to celebrate the diverse backgrounds of young people who are joined together through the love of music and performing arts.

"Our star-studded line up is a true reflection of that and we will be announcing more acts in due course," said Chisvo.

Alongside musical performances, attendees can look forward to the Mashup Night, Shoko Comedy and the Peace in the Hood concert, promising a lively conclusion to the festival.

Shoko additionally presents an engaging series of talks and boot camps focused on digital media, tech, and the creative economy at its Hub Unconference event, scheduled just before Shoko on September 24 and 25 at Moto Republik.