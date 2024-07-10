South Africa: Cosatu Laments the Slow Pace of Transformation in the Workplace

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) laments the shockingly sluggish pace of transformation in the workplace. The recent findings by the Commission of Employment Equity (CEE) leaves a bitter taste in the mouth as White and male dominance in top positions in the private sector remains glaring.

According to the report Whites occupy 62.1% and Indians 11.6% of all positions at the top management level. While Africans had an economically active population (EAP) of 80.7%, they only accounted for 17.2% of top management positions. Coloureds with an EAP of 9% accounted for only 6.1% of all positions at this level.

Whilst COSATU welcomes the noticeable change in the representation of historically disadvantaged groups in middle management positions, it is regrettable and unacceptable that 30 years into democracy, race and gender profiling of workers continues to be a lived reality in boardrooms as opposed to the appointment of candidates on the basis of their skills, qualifications and experience.

This calls for a more vigorous implementation of the Employment Equity Act by the Department of Labour and Employment and its embrace by employers. It's been close to a year since the Amendment Act came into effect on the 1st of September 2023 making provisions for government to strengthen its interventions and ability to hold employers accountable for their role and failures to adhere to the Employment Equity Act. Employers must be held accountable for non-compliance which is the main culprit behind the leeway for selected individuals to horde top management positions.

The economy of the country will only grow if all South Africans, irrespective of race and gender are included, supported and enabled to meet their full career potential.

Equally, we will only be able to tackle the entrenched levels of inequality, if we overcome the barriers facing Black and female employees as well as persons with disabilities.

COSATU urges the newly appointed Minister for Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth to ensure the Department is fully capacitated to act upon the findings of the Commission of Employment Equity report with the urgency it deserves.

The Federation through its Affiliates at workplaces will continue to push employers to fulfill their legal mandates.

Treasury also needs to ensure that all companies receiving state tenders are in compliance with the Employment Equity and National Minimum Wage Acts as required by law.

Transformation needs to be expedited to ensure full and equal participation in the economy by all South Africans.

Issued by COSATU