Rwanda: Lightning Kills Eight, Heavy Rain Destroys 105 Hectares of Tea Plantation

Lightning killed eight people in Ngororero, Musanze, and Rutsiro districts on Monday, July 8, according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

Figures by the ministry also show that lightning traumatised four people and killed three cows in Gishwati village, Ngororero District. Another cow was struck dead in Kibara village, Rutsiro District.

ALSO READ: Rutsiro: Lightning-induced deaths decline in public places - official

The people killed by lightning in Ngororero are from Kabaya, Nyange, Sovu, Muhanda, and Buruhukiro sectors. They include Jeanette Yandereye, 30, who was inside her house, officials said.

Those distressed and suffering from trauma were taken to medical facilities for treatment. They include Patrice Ntawiyanga, who was taken to Kabaya Hospital, a 60-year-old woman called Consilde Nyirabarigira, who was sent to Ramba Health Center, and Rachel Ntakirushimanimbabazi, 38, who was sent to Gasiza health center. In Kinigi sector, Musanze District, lightning struck and traumatised 17-year-old Denyse Irumba, who was outside the house. She was rushed to Kinigi Health Center for treatment.

In Gahinga cell, Nkotsi sector, lightning killed Angelique Mukandayisenga, 34, and severely distressed Henriette Kuradusenge, a 12-year-old, who was sent to Rutoyi Health Center for medical treatment. They were in the kitchen when disaster struck, according to reports. In Murunda sector, in Rutsiro District, lightning killed Pascasie Nyirabanage, 58, who was on her way back home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rare heavy rains

According to the ministry in charge of disaster management, unusual heavy rains also damaged 105 hectares of tea plantations belonging to Karongi tea factory.

ALSO: Western Province put on alert over climate resilience

Benjamine Mukunduhirwe, the officer in charge of social affairs in Ngororeo District, on Tuesday told The New Times that "those who were traumatised and are in hospitals are doing well and may be discharged soon."

In addition to supporting the patients at health facilities, she said, the district is providing financial support for burial and has called for a meeting to look into more measures for preventing lighting as guided by the ministry.

"It's rare to experience such disasters during what is usually a dry season. We believe that it's all to do with climate change," she said.

According to MINEMA, the resilience rate of Western Province stands at just 42 percent, indicating a pressing need for proactive measures to mitigate disaster risks.