Uganda: Museveni Meets Huawei Technologies Boss Over Establishment of a Digital Village

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with a delegation from Huawei Technologies Uganda at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

During the meeting, the Huawei team announced plans to establish a Digital Village Prototype, which will be composed of a network tower station, a solar power station with Huawei's Digital Power Micro-Grid Solution, and a set of smart classroom equipment.

Mr. Hover Gao, President of Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa, informed the President that the project aims to demonstrate the transformative power of digital infrastructure in rural communities.

He further pointed out that the initiative aligns with Uganda's national strategy for rural development, showcasing Huawei's dedication to supporting these areas.

In response, President Museveni expressed strong support for the project.

He stated: "Please go ahead with the project, and I will come myself to commission the project."

Ms. Sooma Mukyala Fouziya, Public Relations Manager of Huawei Technologies Uganda emphasised the project's potential to contribute to the Parish Development Model (PDM) by promoting digital transformation and sustainable growth through ICT.

Ms Fouziya also outlined Huawei's "One Network, One Cloud" initiative, which refers to the concept that, upon the foundation of network connectivity, a country should also pursue building computing infrastructures such as a "national cloud", aiming to inspire further competitiveness towards a smarter and more connected Uganda. The President has tasked the Huawei team to develop a detailed proposal regarding the "national Cloud" for further discussion.

At the end of the meeting, the Huawei team handed over a plaque to the President as a symbol of their commitment towards the Digital Village Prototype initiative.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija; Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Dr Chris Baryomunsi; the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury- Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, Minister of State for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde and Mr Gao Jian, the Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Uganda.