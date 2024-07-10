Malawi Registers Record High Road Accidents During 60th Independence Commemoration

9 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pemphero Musowa

A record high number of road accidents have been registered during this years 60th independence celebrations compared to those that were registered during the same period in 2023, Malawi Police Service (MPS) has reported.

Superintendent Harry Namwaza, Deputy National Police PRO said 36 road accidents were registered in 2024.

This is up from 18 road accidents registered in 2023.

13 people were killed from the registered road accidents in 2024 compared to 8 people who were killed in 2023.

44 people were injured from such accidents in 2024, a sharp increase from 14 injured in 2023.

During the three-day period, 91 motorists were booked and fined for drink and driving, 337 for speeding and 2,112 for exceeding vehicle seating capacity.

Namwaza said the MPS attributes this rise in accidents to failure by motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.

