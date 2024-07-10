Egypt: Scaling Up Exports to $100b Is a Priority - Minister

Khatib has said such a target can be achieved by promoting export-orientated investments, enhancing the competitiveness of Egyptian products in global markets, opening new markets, leveraging free and preferential trade agreements, as well as utilising Egyptian commercial offices abroad.

Khatib discussed with the ministry's top officials an action plan and the vision for the coming period, noting that a comprehensive plan for investment and foreign trade sectors will be developed to support Egypt's economic policies.

The minister has stressed the importance of coordination with the business community, including investors, exporters, and importers, as key partners in implementing the state's vision to promote investment and foreign trade.

Khatib has pointed out that the ministry will work on activating free trade agreements between Egypt and various economic blocs, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the COMESA agreement, and the South American free trade bloc Mercosur.