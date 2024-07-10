Ethiopia: PM Abiy Holds Fruitful Discussion With General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a fruitful discussion with the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan today, Government Communication Affairs Service Minister Legesse Tulu revealed.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today conducted an official visit to Sudan.

Government Communication Affairs Service Minister Legesse Tulu said in a statement that the objective of the visit is to discuss ways to end the conflict in Sudan in a peaceful mechanism.

In this regard, the two leaders have held a fruitful discussion about the current situation in Sudan, the minister stated.

Indicating that Ethiopia and Sudan share 744 kilometers of common border, Legesse highlighted the long standing relations of the two nations in terms of people to people, cultural and economic ties.

He further underlined the need for the two nations to work together more closely as problems in one nation also impact the other.

The Minister also highlighted the various efforts being carried out by Ethiopia to encourage the Sudanese forces to resolve their differences peacefully and work in collaboration to bring peace to their country. He expressed Ethiopia's continued commitment to bring peace in Sudan.

During his discussion with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Prime Minister Abiy expressed Ethiopia's readiness to provide the necessary support to peacefully resolve the problem in Sudan.

The Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan for his part said the Premier's visit demonstrates his regard for the people of Sudan.

He also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy for his efforts to ensuring sustainable peace and stability in Sudan.