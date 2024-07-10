Uganda: Govt Urged to Support Tourism Pageantry

Tourism stakeholders in Kigezi Sub-region have called on the government to support Miss and Mr tourism compactions to drive the sector to higher rostrums.

This was during the 2024 crowning of Mr and Miss Tourism Kigezi in Kabale Municipality at the weekend.

The pageant aims to amplify the region's allure through the representation of local ambassadors.

Over 13 young talented boys and girls contested for 2024 miss and Mr Kigezi competitions.

This year marks the 9th edition of Miss category and the third for the Mr Category.

During the crowning ceremony, Ivan Batuma, chairman of Kigezi tourism cluster, said government has been coming in on a small scale by only availing a platform from ministry of tourism.

He said the government has not come on board to take on the young talented youth in tourism. He urged the government to come on board and budget more for such initiative so the the miss tourism can be a flag bearer for Uganda.

"We need to see government coming on board and allocate some budget for these competitions so that Miss and Mr Tourism can carry Ugandan flag higher," Batuma said.

Roland Ndyomugyenyi, Rukiga County legislator, expressed his gratitude in seeing the young talented youth show casing their talent adding that through such competitions, youth are able to show their talents as well as promoting their culture.

Ndyomugyenyi said government should embrace such that their talents can be enhanced and natured.

He also says that through competitions it can be one way for job creations in future adding on that young people should continue with showcasing such talents.

"Competitions like these can act as job opportunities to the youth in future. Its high time the government should embrace and support them to enhance and nurture youth talents. Ndyomugyenyi stated.

The Miss and Mr Kigezi competitions do happen every year bring contents from the six districts that make up Kigezi sub-region that include Kabale, Kisoro, Kanungu, Rubanda, Rukiga and Rukungiri.

Patricia Ahumuza was crowned 2024 Miss Kigezi and Freeman Ahwera was took the Mr Kigezi honours