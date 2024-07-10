Uganda: Katanga Trial - Police Witnesses in Rollercoaster Testimonies

Two police officers have provided shocking testimony in the High Court regarding the death of businessman Henry Katanga.

The court will hear from three additional witnesses tomorrow in the murder case against Katanga's widow, Molly Katanga, her two daughters, Charles Otai (a nurse), and George Amanyire (a domestic helper).

Officer Samuel Musede revealed that Katanga's daughter Patricia Kakwanzi called him to report a suicide at their home.

However, upon arrival, Musede discovered Katanga's body lying on a small mattress, while the bed in the same room was soaked in blood, and a gun was present.

He stated that he saw Amanyire with a bucket mopping up blood and immediately instructed everyone to stop and let him take over.

Musede later contacted the Officer in Charge (OC) station in Bugolobi, who informed him that nurse Otai had already reported the incident.

During cross-examination by the defence lawyers, Musede admitted that his testimony differed from the police statement he recorded on November 6, 2023.

First Witness: Dr Julius Muhwezi

The first prosecution witness, Dr Julius Muhwezi, a police officer and trained doctor, testified that he examined Amanyire and Otai after their arrest. "I found no injuries or torture marks on them," said Dr. Muhwezi, who declined to appear on camera.

To the court's surprise, on cross-examination of his medical report on Tuesday, Dr Muhwezi stated that he could only own part B of the form, as he did not sign the first half.

He admitted that while he had stamped and signed on Form 24, his signature and stamp on the second half had been altered.

The Police Form 24 for medical examination of suspects became an issue on the first day of the hearing as Muhwezi disowned the signatures and stamps on the Form 24.

Musede's shocking testimony

Musede, a Community Liaison Officer in Bugoloobi, delivered testimony that left the court in shock. He said on the day of Katanga's death, November 2, 2023, Patricia Kakwanzi called him in the morning, requesting assistance for a suicide incident at their home.

He acknowledged that he arrived at the scene almost two hours after the initial call.

"I was in Mukono when I received the call and rushed to Mbuya to find them waiting for me," Musede testified. "They led me to the room where Katanga's body was lying."

During cross-examination, Musede confirmed that he was called in his capacity as a police officer and that the family was reporting an incident.

Musede further described how Kakwanzi revealed to him that her father, Henry Katanga, had allegedly committed suicide. Musede testified that Molly Katanga was not at home when he arrived.

"Kakwanzi asked for my help, and I immediately contacted my superiors and handed over the scene to them," Musede added.

Upcoming testimonies

The court will continue to cross-examine three more witnesses tomorrow. The case against Molly Katanga, her daughters Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, as well as Otai and Amanyire, remains highly contentious.

In a procedural ruling, the court allowed Molly Katanga to attend trial via screen or Zoom while rejecting the motion to dismiss prosecutor Samalie Wakooli from the case.